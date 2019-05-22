Trevor Noah Laughs in Ben Carson’s Face Over ‘Oreo’ Gaffe

“If you’ve ever worried you’re not good at your job,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday night’s Daily Show, “you can rest assured that there’s someone even worse at his.”

Of course, the host was talking about Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who fully embarrassed himself in a congressional hearing earlier in the day when Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) asked him if he knew what an “REO” stands for.

“Oreo?” Carson asked.

“No, not an Oreo. An R-E-O,” Porter said, referring to a “real estate owned” property.

“Oreos?” Noah laughed hysterically after playing the clip. “Yo, Ben Carson is a legend, man.”

When Porter asked Carson if he knew what the “O” stood for, Carson first answered “organization” incorrectly. “What if he just said ‘Oreo’ again?” Noah wondered, squinting like the former GOP presidential candidate. “‘A real estate Oreo? It’s a cookie you can live in.’”

Following the hearing, Carson tweeted out a photo of an Oreo package (Double Stuf!) that Porter sent him as a thank you for participating in the hearing.

Later in the episode, at the end of a segment about the debate over Democrats going on Fox News, Noah said, “I don’t think there’s one answer.”

“In many ways, it’s just liking eating an Oreo,” he continued. “You can dunk it, you can twist it, you can lick it, you can do whatever… just as long as you don’t think it’s a fucking real estate term you should know as a part of your goddamn job!”