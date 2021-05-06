Trevor Noah Makes Fun of Trump’s Deeply Embarrassing Blog

Trevor Noah on Wednesday reacted to the news that former President Donald Trump had launched what Fox News, in an exclusive report, called a “communications platform,” but what many have pointed out is really just a blog.

“This dude has been saying for months that he is going to create a whole new social media platform to rival Twitter and Facebook, and he just ended up making a blog?” Noah said. “And not just that—he’s called the blog ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’ when we know for a fact that he doesn’t spend any time there? You might as well call it ‘From the Juice Bar of Donald Trump.’’

Trump spokesperson and longtime adviser Jason Miller had previously said that what the former president had in store would be “the hottest ticket in social media” and would “completely redefine the game.”

Trump’s blog gained attention a day before Facebook’s Oversight Board decided to keep him off the social media platform until at least six months from now, when a review of the ban could be conducted. Trump was removed from Facebook—as well as Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat—after helping incite the deadly Capitol riot in January, and has used his new means of communication to whine about how tech companies have treated him.

“I get why Facebook extended Trump’s suspension,” the Daily Show host continued, “but you have to admit it does seem pretty unfair to ban him from a website that began as a way to rate women’s looks.”

Facebook was justified in suspending Trump’s account, the board found, because his posts on the day of the riot posed a “clear, immediate risk of harm.” But the board also found it impermissible that Facebook issued an indefinite ban, which it called a “vague, standardless penalty.”

Noah went on to toy with the image of Facebook having its own “Supreme Court” to handle such affairs.

“It’s crazy,” Noah said. “What’s even crazier is Mitch McConnell has already appointed four of its justices.”