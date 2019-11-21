“Now, the major change since the last debate is the rise of Pete Buttigieg: Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and the only adult Michael Jackson would be into,” joked The Daily Show host Trevor Noah of the man who’s taken the surprising lead (according to polls, at least) in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Calling it “a four-way race” between Buttigieg, Biden, Bernie and Warren, Noah, who went live immediately after the debate, threw to the point of the night where Buttigieg was asked why voters should “take the risk of betting on” a relatively green politician to beat President Trump.

“In order to defeat this president we need somebody who can go toe-to-toe, who actually comes from the kinds of communities that he’s been appealing to. I don’t talk a big game about helping the working class while helicoptering between golf courses with my name on it,” said Buttigieg, adding, “I don’t even golf. In fact, I never thought I’d be on a Forbes magazine list but they did one of all the candidates by wealth and I am literally the least-wealthy person on this stage.”

“You know, it’s actually funny how running for president is the only time people brag about how much money they don’t have. It’s like they’re bizarro rappers,” cracked Noah.

He then addressed the “beef that really came out of nowhere: Kamala Harris vs. Tulsi Gabbard.”

Yes, Kamala came at Gabbard for spending “four years full-time on Fox News criticizing President Obama” during his administration, and who “buddied-up to Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Trump in Trump Tower.” Gabbard didn’t have much of a rebuttal.

“People please, stop fighting! Neither one of you are going to be president!” said Noah. “What are you doing?! That was the most intense argument in Atlanta that didn’t involve Nene.”