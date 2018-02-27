Trevor Noah Mocks Trump’s Absurd Claim That He’d Run Into a School Shooting Unarmed

“There’s no one solution that will solve all mass shootings,” Trevor Noah said Monday night. “Except for this one solution.”

The Daily Show host was referring to comments President Donald Trump made at a meeting with 39 U.S. governors earlier in the day about how he may have reacted had he been at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a shooter opened fire on students using an AR-15 assault rifle.

“You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn’t have a weapon,” the president declared. “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too.”

That statement stopped Noah in his tracks. “I like that he’s honest enough to say, ‘Look, I haven’t tested this, but I think I would run in, without a weapon, yeah, I think I would,’” the host joked.

“To be fair, if Donald Trump ran into a school during a shooting, I do believe he would actually stop the shooting,” he continued, imagining the scenario in which a school shooter all of sudden sees the president walking toward him in the hallway. “How distracting would that be?” he asked.

“‘That’s right, it’s me, Donald Trump,’” he said, imitating the president. “‘I don’t have a gun, but what I do have is an amazing Electoral College victory.’”

“Eight minutes later, the police show up and Trump is still talking,” Noah said. “And the kid is like, ‘What is happening here?’”

It was a funny bit, except for the fact that it quite possibly downplayed the utter inanity of Trump’s actual comments—especially given his history—and the dangers of facing someone with an assault rifle, whether or not you are armed.