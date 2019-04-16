Trevor Noah Tells Ellen Why Trump Is No Longer His ‘Dream Guest’

Ellen DeGeneres has made it very clear that President Donald Trump is not welcome on her show.

During a 2017 interview with Matt Lauer—of all people—the since-disgraced Today show host asked DeGeneres, “Why wouldn’t someone like you want to sit down opposite the president of the United States?” She replied, “Because I’m not going to change his mind. He’s against everything that I stand for.”

And yet around that same time, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was describing President Trump as a “dream guest.” When DeGeneres asked him what he meant by that on Tuesday’s episode of her daytime talk show, he revealed he had changed his mind.

“It used to be Trump,” Noah said, “and then after watching his interviews over the last few years, I understand what’s going to happen. I would interview him, he’s going to tell me how well he’s doing. I’ll ask him about something, if he doesn’t know the answer, he’ll make an answer up.

“I know the game,” he added. “So now, genuinely, I want to interview Melania Trump. She’s my new dream guest,” he said. “Because I want to know if her ‘Be Best’ anti-bullying campaign online is, like, a long-term dig at her husband. I genuinely want to know that.”

Earlier in the interview, Noah told DeGeneres that when he took over The Daily Show in 2015, his predecessor Jon Stewart told him the “one upside” he had was Donald Trump, predicting that he would be fun to cover during the campaign. “And he won’t be around forever, so just enjoy him while he’s here,” Stewart said at the time.

“And I’m still waiting for that part to happen,” Noah said, four years later, “because he’s still here!”