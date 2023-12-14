CHEAT SHEET
Trevor Noah Will Return to Host 2024 Grammys
Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards once again in 2024 in what will be his fourth consecutive year in the gig. The comedian revealed the news on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah” on Wednesday night. “I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” Noah said. “I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.” The 66th Grammys are due to take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. SZA is up for nine awards, while Phoebe Bridgers has the second most nominations with seven (six of which are with her band boygenius). Close behind are the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and others who have six nominations each.