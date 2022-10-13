Trevor Noah’s Exit Date From ‘The Daily Show’ Announced
BYE BYE
Trevor Noah will host his final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, Dec. 8, after announcing his departure and surprising Paramount Global boss Chris McCarthy and his Comedy Central colleagues with the news during a taping on Sept. 29. With two months before Noah’s exit, the show will have time to cover the midterm elections—with the host in the hot seat as it makes its way to Atlanta—as well as reflect on Noah’s seven-year tenure. The Daily Show will air a “celebratory look back at his greatest moments” from Dec. 5. According to Variety, the show will go on hiatus after Noah’s farewell and will return with what the network described as a “reinvention” on Jan. 17. “Additional details” are to come, the company said. Comedy Central has yet to name a successor but according to Variety, executives are “believed to be considering some of the show’s correspondents as part of its deliberations.” Those correspondents include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, and Roy Wood Jr.