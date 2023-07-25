Ex-Marine Freed in Russia Prisoner Swap Now Wants Help to Get Out of Ukraine

A former U.S. Marine who was freed from Russian custody via a prisoner exchange negotiated by the Biden administration in 2022 has been injured while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine, a Biden administration official told The Daily Beast.

The Marine, Trevor Reed, is in Germany receiving medical attention following his injury, the official said. He traveled there with the support of an NGO.

Trevor Reed, who spent more than two years wrongfully detained in Russia, reportedly pleaded for help once again after injuring himself in battle in Ukraine, according to The Messenger, which first reported the news. Reed reportedly requested help from the U.S. government after stepping on a landmine about two weeks ago.

The Biden administration official clarified that Reed was not deployed on a U.S. mission in Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of the war, we have warned that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, especially with the purpose of participating in fighting there, that they face significant risks, including the very real risk of capture or death,” the official told The Daily Beast.

“The United States is not able to provide assistance to evacuate U.S. citizens from Ukraine, including those Americans who may decide to travel to Ukraine to participate in the ongoing war,” the officials added.

According to CNN, Reed was transported to a Kyiv hospital before being evacuated to Germany.

American citizens, including Marines and other veterans, have been traveling to Ukraine to help counter Russia’s invasion since the beginning of the war, motivated by the atrocities Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed in Ukraine. Many Americans who have volunteered to fight in Ukraine have not been so lucky to escape the war with their lives.