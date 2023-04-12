Two American Citizens Killed Fighting in Ukraine

Two American volunteers have been killed recently while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

The State Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that they are in touch with the family of two recently deceased citizens, without divulging their names.

But pro-Russian military bloggers had mockingly claimed earlier Wednesday that an American “mercenary” had been killed in recent battles for the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. They identified him as Edward Walter Wilton.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast in response to a request for comment about Wilton. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

A relative of Wilton confirmed his death in a phone call with The Daily Beast but said they were not able to provide further comment at this time.

It was not immediately clear which unit Wilton was fighting in, but Ukraine’s military offers contracts for foreign volunteers, and they are recognized as combatants on the battlefield just as Ukrainian troops are.

Grady Kurpasi, a Marine veteran, was also killed while defending Ukraine against Russian forces, according to a GoFundMe that appears to be set up on behalf of his family.

“Grady went to train soldiers but due to the intensity of the war and the need for combat-experienced leaders, Grady ended up leading a squad into battle and was killed in action,” the fundraising page notes.

The State Department has been in touch with his family, Heeson Kim, his wife, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

In response to a request about Kurpasi’s death in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen without providing identifying details.

“When a U.S. citizen dies overseas, including in Ukraine, the Department of State supports the legal representative and family of the deceased in numerous ways, including by providing information on the disposition of remains and estates and issuing a consular report of death,” a State Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“The U.S. government takes its role in such a situation very seriously, providing all appropriate assistance through the legal representative, next of kin, or their designee,” the spokesperson said.