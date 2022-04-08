CHEAT SHEET
Cops Won’t File Sex Assault Charges Against Trey Songz
Trey Songz won’t face sex-assault charges in Las Vegas, TMZ reports Friday. A spokesperson for the city’s police department said no charges would be filed against the rapper, though it could reconsider in the future. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” they said. His lawyers praised the decision in a statement. “We are pleased that Trey Songz has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed,” they said. “We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.” The case is not the only one against the rapper—another woman sued Songz for $20 million for allegedly raping her in 2016.