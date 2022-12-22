Trey Songz Hit Bowling Alley Worker Amid Restroom Romp, Staff Say

Staff at the New York City bowling alley where Trey Songz allegedly assaulted two people say the altercation was spurred by an employee attempting to stop Songz from going into the women’s bathroom with a female companion.

Police showed up to The Gutter’s Lower East Side location on Oct. 20. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who said Songz “punched him multiple times” in the bathroom, causing “pain to his left eye,” according to a police report. A 27-year-old woman also told police that the R&B singer punched her multiple times and “dragged her by the hair.”

Two staff members at The Gutter who spoke to The Daily Beat on condition of anonymity say it all started when Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, and a woman tried to go into the women’s restroom. They were confronted by a female employee who told Songz that he couldn’t go in there with another person, the employees said. That’s when Songz allegedly started to hit her.

The employee’s boyfriend happened to be at the bowling alley at the time, the staff members said. He heard the commotion and jumped in to help his girlfriend before police were called.

Staff have now been given strict rules not to bring their partners to the establishment, according to the employees who spoke with The Daily Beast. They say the female employee who tried to stop Songz from going into the bathroom no longer works there.

Neither Songz’s attorney nor a manager for The Gutter responded to requests for comment from The Daily Beast about the new details of his arrest.

The NYPD arrested Songz, who lives in Bell Canyon, California, on two charges of assault on Nov. 30, more than a month after the incident happened.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the BET Award winner was scheduled to appear before a judge on Dec. 20, but his attorney requested an adjournment. He is now scheduled to appear on Jan. 19, 2023.

The singer’s lawyer called the bowling alley incident a “minor altercation” in a statement shared with The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“Trey has cooperated, and continues to cooperate, with the NYPD and the New York County District Attorney’s Office regarding any complaints made by two unruly individuals at the bowling alley,” attorney Mitchell Schuster said. “Trey looks forward to a thorough and orderly investigation into this complaint and is confident that once the authorities complete their review, Trey will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

This is just the latest in a string of legal issues involving Songz’s public conduct.

In 2013, he was sued by a woman named Donna Enoe, who claimed that Songz threw money at her face after she tried to take a picture of him in the VIP section of a strip club in Queens. She claimed to suffer a scratched right cornea and other injuries, according to her lawsuit. It is unclear whether the lawsuit was dropped or settled.

The crooner pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace after he became irate during a 2016 performance in Detroit, according to USA Today. Songz allegedly hurled a microphone stand at a photographer and punched a police officer who was trying to arrest him, according to a civil lawsuit filed by the photographer and the cop in 2018. In the complaint, police officer Rovert Avery claims Songz hurled insults and racial epithets at him like, “Fuck y’all, I don’t have to talk to you white motherfuckers!” Avery and the photographer, Andrew Potter, asked for unspecified damages. The case is still ongoing.

In January 2021, Songz was arrested on multiple charges after he was recorded physically fighting a police officer at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. Prosecutors declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence, TMZ reported.

Additionally, three women have accused Songz of sexual assault.

In January, former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel on an undisclosed date. At the time, Gonzalez said she was considering her legal options. Gonzalez and her attorney did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

In February, a woman filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing Songz of anally penetrating her in March 2016 without her consent, resulting in “a rape so brutal that Plaintiff Jane Doe required and received immediate emergency medical care.” An attorney for Songz claimed the woman’s lawyer had paid her to make the accusation. The case was dismissed in October because the statute of limitations had run out.

In April, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department declined to file separate charges against Songz after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her. The unnamed woman said she met Songz while he was celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub in The Cromwell hotel in December 2021. She then joined the singer in his room at The Cosmopolitan, where the alleged incident took place.

“If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” the LVMPD said in April.