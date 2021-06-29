Ammon Bundy Thinks Rules ‘Don’t Apply’ to Him, Prosecutor Tells Jurors in Idaho Trial
TRIAL BEGINS
Far-right provocateur Ammon Bundy is someone who thinks that the rules “don’t apply” to him, a prosecutor told jurors on the first day of Bundy’s trial for trespass. Bundy and another man, Aaron Schmidt, refued to leave the Idaho State Capitol in August 2020 during a special session and were arrested and banned from the building. On Tuesday, Bundy’s attorney, Sam Bishop, argued that Bundy was protesting peacefully prior to his arrest and didn’t break any rules. But prosecutor Whitney Welsh said that both men ignored multiple orders to leave after they created a disturbance that forced legislators to move the special session to another room. The case was the result of two people “deciding the rules don’t apply to them,” she said.
The trial is expect to run through later this week.