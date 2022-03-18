Trial Finds Joe Rogan’s Fave COVID ‘Treatment’ Is Useless

CHEAT SHEET
The biggest study yet on ivermectin as a treatment for COVID has found what most experts have been saying for months: IT DOES NOT WORK. The drug—which is also used to deworm horses—is favored by the anti-vaxxer crowd and non-scientists like Joe Rogan. But a trial involving 1,400 infected people at risk of severe disease found it did not better than a placebo, The Wall Street Journal reports. It did not shorten hospitals stays, get the virus out of the body faster, or keep more people alive. “There was no indication that ivermectin is clinically useful,” said Professor Edward Mills, one of the study’s lead researchers.