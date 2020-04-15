CHEAT SHEET
Trial of Giuliani Associates Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman Pushed to 2021
The trial of Rudy Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were indicted for breaking campaign finance laws, has been pushed from October 5 to February 1 due to “disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a court order. “Among other things, the Government has informed the defendants that its timeline for seeking a superseding indictment has been pushed back due to issues involving the availability of witnesses and grand jurors given the pandemic-related travel and social-distancing restrictions,” according to a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken, who approved the proposal. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that the government “does not object” to the request by the defense to delay the trial.