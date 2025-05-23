Trial Uncovers Revolting Topping Diddy Added to His Cheeseburgers

Joe Rogan Reveals His Worst Podcast Guest in 16 Years
POD DUD
Joe Rogan has named his worst guest in 16 years of podcasting. Dr Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist, Egyptologist, and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, appeared on Rogan’s podcast on May 13 in a two hour episode. When Rogan questioned Dr Hawass on the mysteries of ancient Egypt, he repeatedly replied the answer was “in my book.” “That might have been the worst podcast I have ever done, but maybe a good one too,” Rogan said. “Just to see this closed-minded fellow that’s been in charge of Gatekeeping all the knowledge about Egypt.” In March, Italian researchers revealed satellite images that appeared to show massive vertical shafts 2,000 feet under the Pyramids of Giza. When asked by Rogan about the new discovery, Dr Hawass said it was “bull---t.” He added he did not understand the satellite imagery, stating “I’m not a scientist.” When Rogan asked why he dismissed the findings, Dr Hawass responded “Because I investigated it, and I found it’s wrong,” without elaborating. Fans agreed with Rogan, with one You Tube commenter noted “This was the toughest podcast I’ve ever made it through. To everyone that was able to finish it, you deserve a pat on the back.”