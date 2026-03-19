Ed Bernard, the actor best known for playing the undercover cop Joe Styles in NBC’s Police Woman, has died. He was 86 years old. His family said he passed away in January in Los Angeles. Bernard’s career spanned decades and began on stage, where he appeared in the off-Broadway production of Five on the Black Hand Side in 1969. He entered the world of TV and movies in the early 1970s, landing roles in the films Shaft, Across 110th Street, and as a police officer in the 1974 film Together Brothers. He then gained widespread popularity for his work in TV, taking the role of principal Jim Willis in CBS’s The White Shadow and, most notably, Joe Styles in Police Woman. Off set, Bernard’s family said he was a foodie who loved healthy cooking and sushi. He was also a lifelong learner and “a man of great faith,” his loved ones said. “While the world knew him as a star, his family knew him as a devoted father, a proud grandfather and a man of deep curiosity,” they added. The Philadelphia native leaves behind two sons and four grandchildren. His late wife, Shirley, died in 2005.
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- 1Popular ‘Police Woman’ Actor Dies at 86END OF WATCHActor Ed Bernard is described by those who knew him as a devoted family member with a curious mind.
- 2This Is My Jeffrey Epstein Story: Michael Wolff‘EPSTEIN FILES’Join me as I tell it.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3Vogue Publisher Sues Dog Fashion Magazine ‘Dogue’NO PRO BONE-OThe founders of the canine fashion outlet believe their brand is distinct and not confusing. Condé Nast is not sold.
- 4Chuck Norris Is Rushed to the Hospital in HawaiiGET WELL SOONThe action star is said to be in good spirits, according to TMZ.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5A Major Shakeup Disrupts Ranking of Favorite U.S. Dog BreedsBACK BY PUPULAR DEMANDAmerican Kennel Club’s latest rankings saw a big surprise in the race for America’s most popular dog.
- 6Zuckerberg Humiliated as $70 Billion Flagship Project Shuts VR BLUESThe tech mogul is dropping a central feature of his vision for the metaverse.
- 7Reality TV Star Found Dead in Drainage DitchSHOCK DEATHAuthorities believe the star was likely dead for two days before his body was discovered.
- 8Labubu Creators Unveil New Film Starring the Monster ToyCHILD’S PLAYThe filmmaker behind “Paddington” is set to direct.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 9Mayor Dies After Collapsing While Speaking at Town HallSHOCK DEATHA fellow mayor jumped into action and attempted to save the newly elected Rick Hogaboam.
- 10Homeland Security Shutdown Travel Chaos Hits Spring BreakersVACATION'S CANCELLEDLawmakers just can’t get past an impasse on funding for the department.
The fog of war was once meant to describe battlefield conditions in which limited, contradictory, and inaccurate information compromised a commander’s decision-making. But then the fog was extended; reality itself was in a constant state of confusion and uncertainty, clouded by competing political agendas, a flattening and conflating of sources, the miasma of social media... Hence, now, the fog of Epstein—a story that has been shaped to fit almost everybody’s view, right-wing or left, and to confirm the depravity of virtually anybody you don’t like. An anomaly of this story is that anyone who had an up-close view of Epstein’s life has every reason not to want to share it. To relate their experience of it, other than as a forced confession, would implicate them. Everyone, therefore, becomes part of the cover-up, part of the conspiracy. It is a story, therefore, left largely to be told by accusers and by people who don’t know it. Until now. What I am going to try to do is tell the story that I have been privy to. All battles for truth seem to end up creating even greater fog. My intention is not to engage with the battle, but to offer a personal version of the story—I will tell it only according to what I have seen.
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL, where this story begins with a first meeting with Epstein—a ride on what was not yet known as the Lolita Express.
These CBN-Infused Sleep Gummies Are Winning Over People Who Previously Took Ambien
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There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
Vogue magazine could be irreparably damaged by an outlet publishing pictures of fashionable dogs. That is the argument Condé Nast’s lawyers are making in federal court, in a suit claiming the up-and-coming magazine Dogue–with a ‘D’– threatens their famous fashion publication. At issue, of course, is the name. Condé Nast says it was “obviously intended” to confuse readers, who may think the two outlets are related. Vogue previously published its own celebrity dogs feature in 2024, using the same name as the magazine they are now trying to take down. Following their discovery of the lesser-known outlet, Condé Nast sent a cease-and-desist letter. Olga Portnaya, the founder of Dogue, didn’t comply. “Art and culture have always evolved through reinterpretation and dialogue,” Portnaya said. She also claims to have filed an application for the name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2022. Facing the publishing giant head-on, her lawyer said he doesn’t think anyone would have trouble seeing the difference between the publications. Now the canine creator is trying to raise money for her legal fees on GoFundMe. The stakes in the lawsuit are indeed high. Condé Nast is asking for the destruction of all copies of Dogue, in addition to damages.
Famed actor and martial arts expert Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii, according to TMZ. The star of Walker, Texas Ranger was on the island of Kauai when he suffered a medical emergency. No details have been made public about what landed Norris in the hospital. Sources said he has appeared to have made a quick recovery, is in good spirits, and is even cracking jokes. He was in Hawaii, in part, to train. A video posted on social media earlier this month shows him landing some jabs while boxing with an instructor. A caption reads, “I don’t age up, I level up.” Even more remarkable was that the video was uploaded on his 86th birthday. Norris is known for his roles in fast-hitting movies like Hitman, The Delta Force, and Expendables 2. Norris is also an experienced martial arts practitioner, having earned black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to name a few. He served in the United States Air Force for several years in the late fifties and early sixties.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
America’s favorite pup isn’t budging. French bulldogs have once again claimed the top spot as the nation’s most popular dog breed, extending their four-year reign after overtaking the popular Labrador retriever breed, according to new rankings from the American Kennel Club. The real shake-up came further down the list. Dachshunds-the long-bodied, low-riding breed better known as wiener dogs-have surged into the top five for the first time in two decades, landing just behind German shepherds. The unexpected climb marks one of the biggest shifts in this year’s rankings, which track registrations across 202 breeds. At the other end of the spectrum, the Norwegian Lundehund once again ranked as the least popular breed. Despite the Frenchies dominance at the top of the list, researchers found that the compact, bat-eared dog’s popularity is starting to decline. Frenchies still added roughly 54,000 new registrations last year, but that marks a roughly 50 percent slowdown from the previous year. AKC spokesperson Brandi Hunter Munden told the AP that breed popularity often comes in waves, especially in the social media era, and noted that not all breeders participate in the club’s voluntary registry.
Tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg is abandoning ship on a social media project once envisioned to be a cornerstone of Meta’s leap into the metaverse. Horizon Worlds is winding down as a social network and game space meant for users of the Quest virtual reality headset. The decline of this much-hyped VR product is happening at breakneck speed, with the app turning into a 2D mobile app at the end of March. This is just the latest setback for Zuckerberg’s stumble into the metaverse, which motivated the name change from Facebook to Meta. The company laid off more than 1,000 employees from its metaverse division, Reality Labs. The tech CEO initially had high hopes for the metaverse. “Our hope is that within the next decade, the metaverse will reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers,” Zuckerberg once said. But, as CNBC reports, this goal has faced strong headwinds as customers are skeptical of the 3D world. Reality Labs reported billions of dollars of losses as a result, prompting the company to look instead to advancing its artificial intelligence offerings.
Jordan Wright, who starred in the reality show The Only Way Is Essex, was found dead in Thailand on March 14. A Burmese worker found the 33-year-old’s body face down in a drainage canal near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket. Authorities believe Wright was likely dead for two days before his body was discovered. Wright’s cause of death is unknown at this time. “The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthirak Chuthong told the Daily Mail. According to authorities, staff at the hotel where Wright was staying were concerned about him when he didn’t check out on March 13. “CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area,” Chuthong added. Wright was found barefoot and without his phone, wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants. Investigators found his iPhone placed on a nearby bank. Wright is best known for his 17-episode run on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex in 2018. He returned to his career as a firefighter after allegedly being removed from the network for claims that he used sick days from the London Fire Brigade to film the reality TV show. Wright moved to Thailand earlier this year.
The viral, monster-like toy Labubu is diving into the world of Hollywood. Pop Mart, the creators of the Labubu, and Sony Entertainment announced that they are developing a film featuring the ugly-cute plushy. Labubus made waves last summer, with everyone from Rihanna to David Beckham seen with the internet sensation. But its hype sank by the fall, tanking the company’s once sky-high stock. The film is an attempt by the brand to give the collectible new life, in hopes it can become more than a once-trendy item. “What we look forward to more is using storytelling to help people fall in love with these IPs more deeply or find those points of connection,” Pop Mart’s Chief Operating Officer, Si De, told CNBC earlier this month. The film is set to be a live-action and CGI hybrid. Paul King, the film-maker behind the 2016 animated hit Paddington, will produce and direct the film. It comes amid a wave of movies about beloved toys including Barbie, My Little Pony, Hot Wheels, and Transformers, The announcement did not indicate when the film will be released. The movie is currently in early development.
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Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.
An Idaho mayor who was sworn in two months ago died after he passed out while speaking at a town hall. The tragic scene played out on Wednesday evening, when Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam collapsed while addressing a crowd in the nearby town of Eagle, Idaho. Eagle’s mayor, Brad Pike, who was standing next to Hogaboam, jumped into action and administered CPR to the 47-year-old as emergency services were called. All attempts to revive Hogaboam were unsuccessful. The mayor’s cause of death is unknown. Hogaboam moved to the city in 2008 and has been chief of staff to the former mayor, a city councilman, a substitute Idaho state senator, and a county clerk. “His dedication to strengthening Nampa, supporting families and fostering thoughtful growth will leave a lasting impact for generations to come,” the Idaho GOP said in a statement celebrating Hogaboam’s years of service to the party. Hogaboam won the Nampa mayoral election in November with a decisive 62.86 percent of the vote. The late mayor is survived by his wife, five children, and a grandchild.
Spring breakers are facing travel carnage as airports across the country descended into chaos Thursday amid security delays due to the ongoing shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security. At major hubs in Pennsylvania and Texas, travelers encountered overwhelming queues at TSA checkpoints early in the day. Online videos captured packed stairways and escalators at Philadelphia International Airport, where only limited screening lanes were operating. In Houston, lines had already extended beyond the terminal before sunrise. By midmorning, flight disruptions mounted, with more than 1,200 delays reported nationwide. Officials attribute the turmoil to a partial funding lapse at DHS, leaving approximately 50,000 screening staff unpaid. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that conditions may worsen significantly if the impasse continues. “As we get into next week and they are about to miss another payment, this is going to look like child’s play what’s happening right now,” he said. The funding standoff stems from Democrats seeking to introduce immigration enforcement reforms and Republicans refusing to agree.