Get a Free Box of Absolutely Delicious THC Gummy Bears With This BOGO Offer
It's 420 Somewhere
Sweet-as-candy THC gummies are delicious, but they can come with the same questionable ingredients as candy: dyes, artificial preservatives, and buckets of refined sugar. However, TribeTokes does THC gummies better. Its THC gummy bears are made with organic ingredients like cane sugar, turmeric, and carrot juice. Right now, Daily Beast readers can get two boxes of these delicious gummy bears for the price of one. All you need to do is add 2 single boxes to your cart and enter the code BEASTBOGO at checkout to take advantage of this exclusive offer.
Each one of these cute gummy bears is packed with 25mg of Delta-8 THC and are great for when you need to unwind after a long day or looking to have a good time with some friends. TribeTokes recommends starting with half a bear first and seeing how you feel after an hour before taking more.
Delta-8 THC Gummy Bears
20 Gummies Per Box
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.