This Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Puts Six Cannabinoids in One Gummy

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Until recently, TribeTokes’ co-founders took a lot of gummies each day for different needs—one for sleep, one for focus, one for a gentle buzz, and one for a balanced mood. One day, they turned to each other and said, “What if we did this, but better?” That’s when the Everything But The Kitchen Sink Gummies were born.

The Everything But The Kitchen Sink Cannabis Gummies work by addressing multiple needs in a single tasty gummy. Your body runs an endocannabinoid system, a network that helps regulate mood, sleep, appetite, and how you handle stress. TribeTokes’ cannabinoid-infused treats work with that system rather than overriding it.

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Gummies Free box with code: KITCHENSINK Shop Now TribeTokes $ 45

Stack several types of cannabinoids together (THC, CBD, CBG, THCV, CBN, and CBC), and they shape each other’s effects, which is the whole idea behind this gummy.