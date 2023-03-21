Hit the Pause Button and Zen Out With These Live Resin Gummies
Groovy Gummies
There’s nothing worse after a long day than being unable to disconnect – it feels like your body won’t let the stress go. TribeTokes can help alleviate that tension with its Live Resin gummies. Live resin products have higher levels of cannabinoids and terpenes for a powerful and long-lasting experience. There’s nothing but the good stuff in these gummies, only natural flavorings and colors are used. Plus, they’re vegan and gluten-free.
Need to unwind after an intense gym session or demanding workday? The CBG-Boosted Formula supports a healthy inflammatory response and helps to clear your mind. Pop this gummy whenever your body refuses to release all that anxious energy.
Live Resin CBD Gummies
A good night’s sleep can really feel like a cure-all while a bad night’s sleep can feel like the world is falling apart. These CBN Gummies nudge you off to dreamland and, equally importantly, help you stay asleep with a boost of CBD.
Live Resin CBN Gummies
