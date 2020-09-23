Tribune Publishing, Which Permanently Cut Salaries This Year, Phishes Employees With Email Announcing Bonuses
COMICALLY CRUEL
Tribune Publishing, owner of local newspapers around the country, did its utmost to dupe beleaguered employees with a fake phishing scam Wednesday. The company, which also operates big-name newspapers like the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, and the Baltimore Sun, sent a message promising a bonus of between $5,000 and $10,000 to employees for their “ongoing commitment to excellence.” The company permanently cut all non-union staff salaries earlier this year. Adding an element of verisimilitude, IT staff wrote, “Tribune Publishing is able to provide this bonus as a direct result of the success created by the ongoing efforts to cut our costs!” If employees clicked the login link in the message, however, they were met with “Oops! You clicked on a simulated phishing test!” and reminders of how to stay safe online. The Chicago Tribune Guild wrote on Twitter, “This is a heartless, insulting and tone-deaf exercise, @tribpub.” The company apologized in a statement to Vice for the “misleading and insensitive” content of the email.