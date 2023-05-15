Tributes Flow After the Death of ‘The Godfather of Poker’ Doyle Brunson
ROYAL FLUSH
Doyle Brunson, the two-time world champion hailed as “the Godfather of Poker” and dubbed one of the most influential players of all time, has died, his family confirmed. Brunson was 89, and no cause of death has yet been released, however his agent, Brian Balsbaugh, posted a statement from the Brunson Family paying tribute to the man otherwise known as “Texas Dolly.” “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.” Brunson won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, just shy of Phil Hellmuth’s record of 16. Six-time winner, Canadian Daniel Negreanu, tweeted his respects—“There will never be another Doyle Brunson”—while five-time winner Scotty Nguyen posted: “Can’t believe this day has come.” Three-time winner Phil Galfon meanwhile said: “I’m so lucky I had the opportunity to truly understand Doyle’s greatness by sitting across the table from him. ‘Legend’ feels inadequate. We don’t have a word for what Doyle Brunson is to poker.”