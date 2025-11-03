Cheat Sheet
1
Former News Anchor Charged After Mom Stabbed to Death
CHILLING CRIME
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 1:49PM EST 
Angelynn “Angie” Mock, Anita Avers
Sedgwick County/Facebook

A former news anchor in Missouri was arrested for allegedly stabbing her elderly mom to death on Halloween. Angelynn Mock, 47, a former anchor for FOX 2 in St. Louis and KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City, was charged with first-degree murder after officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home Friday morning in Wichita, Kansas. Police discovered her mother, marriage and family therapist Anita Avers, 80, unresponsive in bed with multiple stabbing wounds. Avers was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Mock was found outside the home with cuts on her hands. Alyssa Castro, who was in her car with her boyfriend across the street, said a woman approached their car soaked in blood and begged Castro’s boyfriend to use his phone to call 911. Dispatchers who received the call told authorities that the “calling party stabbed the mother to save herself.” Mock was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. No motive has been released for the killing.

Read it at KAKE

2

‘Grateful Dead’ Singer Has Died at 78

‘UNITED IN LOSS’
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 1:45PM EST 
SANTA BARBARA, CA - JUNE 1978: Bob Weir and Donna Godchaux perform with The Grateful Dead at Santa Barbara Stadium on June 4, 1978 at U.C Santa Barbara.
Ed Perlstein/Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, who sang with the rock band the Grateful Dead during the 1970s, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. “She was a sweet and warmly beautiful spirit, and all those who knew her are united in loss,” read a statement about the 78-year-old shared with Rolling Stone. The singer joined the Grateful Dead in 1971 alongside her late husband and pianist, Keith Godchaux. During their tenure in the band, the couple became key members and were featured on albums such as Europe ’72 and Wake of the Flood. They also released their own album, Keith & Donna, in 1975. The two left the band in 1979, and Keith died a year later in a car accident. Shortly after his passing, Godchaux-MacKay married David MacKay in 1981, who she is survived by, along with her sons, Kinsman MacKay and Zion Godchaux, and her grandson, Delta. “You can’t make up for what isn’t there anymore, but you can continue on a journey that takes you somewhere,” Godchaux-MacKay told Rolling Stone in 2014 about her song Back Around, which detailed her coming to terms with her past. She died surrounded by her family at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Read it at Rolling Stone

3
‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes After Clue Starts AI-Generated Conversation
PORK PROBLEM
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 1:54PM EST 
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings apologized after the wording of a clue about John Pork outraged fans online. The issue stemmed from a clue in the “Daddy is there really a...” category of the show’s Oct. 24 episode. During the episode, Jennings read the clue: “No: AI generated the TikTok image of this pig/human eventually killed by Tim cheese.” After reading the clue, Jennings said even he, who had won 74 consecutive games of Jeopardy! before becoming the show’s host, “didn’t understand any of that. Who is John Pork?” John Pork is a viral meme of a digitally created pig’s head on a man’s body that gained fame on social media platforms like TikTok, where a joke spread amongst fans that Pork had died. Fans, however, took offense to the clue’s description of Pork as being “AI-generated,” claiming he “predates AI.” Since the outrage, Jennings apologized in a TikTok video. “Now, even though AI is used heavily in many of his TikToks, it’s possible that wasn’t the best wording to refer to his original appearances,” Jennings said. “John, I hope he’ll forgive me and all of us at Jeopardy! for any insult we may have committed against you or your memory.”

@jeopardy

Replying to @JoeG zz 🤭 Sorry to this pork. Jeopardy! #JohnPork #KenJennings

♬ original sound - Jeopardy!
Read it at People

4
‘The Bill Cosby Show’ Star Dead at 95
VETERAN GONE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 11.02.25 10:10PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Actor Lee Weaver arrives at Tri-Union Diversity Awards "The Ivys" at Nate Holden Theatre Center on November 7, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Beck Starr/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

A veteran actor popular for his work on The Bill Cosby Show has died at age 95. Lee Weaver died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his family. “Lee wove joy, depth and representation into every role he played and everything he did,” they said. One of Weaver’s most iconic roles was Brian Kincaid, the brother of Bill Cosby’s gym teacher Chet Kincaid, on the hit ‘70s sitcom. Weaver also worked with big names, including George Clooney and Steve Carrell, in the films O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which both came out in the 2000s. Weaver played over a hundred other roles, including appearances in Donnie Darko, Vanishing Point, and Heaven Can Wait. Weaver was born on April 10, 1930 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and served in the U.S. Army for four years before heading to New York. He shares a daughter, Leis La-Te, with his wife Ta-Tanisha. He died Sept. 22.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

5
Formula 1 Star Gets Engaged to Model Girlfriend
SHIFTING GEARS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.03.25 1:37PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 1:09PM EST 
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux attend the World Premiere of F1® The Movie.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his model girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, have announced their engagement. The Monegasque Formula 1 driver and the Italian model took to Instagram to share images of the engagement. “Mr² & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️,” the caption read. The post showed the happy couple celebrating with their dog and the soon-to-be bride’s dazzling diamond ring. Other pictures shared included the scene of the engagement, decorated with rose petals, candles, and cookies that said “She Said Yes.” Friends and family flooded the comments with excitement. Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc’s teammate on Scuderia Ferrari, and former teammate Carlos Sainz congratulated the newly engaged couple. Rumors of the couple’s romance sparked in March 2023, when fans spotted the model in the background of Leclerc’s TikToks. The driver confirmed to Gala France that he was in a relationship during his press tour for the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Though not mentioning Mleux by name, she attended the event as the driver’s official guest. They officially debuted their relationship when attending the annual F1 gala dinner with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

6
Coca-Cola Doubles Down on AI Holiday Ads Despite Backlash
NOT THE REAL THING
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.03.25 11:41AM EST 
A screenshot of AI squirrels watching AI Coca-Cola trucks drive past a Christmas tree.
Screenshot/YouTube/Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is going full steam ahead with AI-generated holiday commercials, despite facing criticism for the quality and ethics of the ads. Since last year, the company has used generative AI to create its classic “Holidays Are Coming” ads showing truckloads of Coca-Cola being transported through festive towns and forests. Last year, viewers complained that the AI-generated characters had shiny, dead-eyed features, while animators blasted the firms that produced the ads for not employing artists to create the spots. This year, the company is relying on an all-animal cast of characters and arguing that “human storytellers” are still at the core of the AI productions. But the AI spots are cheaper and faster to create, requiring just a month of work as opposed to an entire year, according to Coca-Cola’s chief marketing officer. To create one of the ads, just five AI specialists were needed to prompt, turn out, and refine more than 70,000 video clips. A team of about 100 people total worked on the ads across Coca-Cola, its advertising agency WPP, and the AI studios Silverside and Secret Level that made the pots.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

7
Tylenol-Maker Bought for $40B Despite RFK Jr.’s Autism Claims
MEGA DEAL
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 1:00PM EST 
In this photo illustration, Tylenol packages and caplets are displayed, in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2025. US President Donald Trump on September 22, 2025 urged pregnant people not to take Tylenol over an unproven link to autism, and urged major changes to the standard vaccines given to babies. The announcement comes as the White House has vowed to revolutionize health in the United States, as experts across medicine and science voice broad concern over the administration's.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Kimberly-Clark, which owns brands like Kleenex and Huggies, is set to acquire Kenvue, the consumer health company that owns Tylenol, through an almost $49 billion deal. The deal comes after Kenvue faced financial and legal struggles—even parting ways with its CEO in July after its stock sharply dropped—thanks to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump’s claims that pregnant women ingesting Tylenol increased the risk of autism for their children—opinions that angered many doctors. A few days ago, Kennedy admitted there wasn’t “sufficient” evidence that proved Tylenol caused autism, although he held fast in his repeated claims that there’s a “very suggestive” link between Tylenol and autism without backing it up factually. Kimberly-Clark’s Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu said in a statement that the company is “excited to bring together two iconic companies to create a global health and wellness leader,” referencing Kenvue’s other products, which include Neutrogena skincare products, Listerine mouthwash and Johnson’s baby oil. Kenvue’s Chairman Larry Merlo agreed, stating that the deal would form a “uniquely positioned global leader in consumer health with a broader range of new growth opportunities ahead.”

Read it at The Guardian

8
Russell Crowe Says He Will Never Marry Again Amid Romance With Britney Theriot
NEVER AGAIN!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 11:27AM EST 
Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe attend the premiere of "Nuremberg".
Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Russell Crowe has dismissed rumors of an engagement to his girlfriend Britney Theriot, stating that he does not intend to marry again. Crowe, 61, married singer and actress Danielle Spencer in 2003 after meeting while co-starring in the 1990 film The Crossing. The pair had two sons and then divorced in 2018. Spencer opened for Crowe’s music show last December. “The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended,” she said to Stellar. The New Zealand-born actor revealed to Australia’s 60 Minutes that he has no plans of getting married, claiming, “Doing it once is cool... but I don’t want to do it again.” Although Crowe has no plans to marry, he and Theriot, 33, have been dating since 2022, after reportedly meeting on the set of Broken City in 2013. The couple made their debut in 2020 on the red carpet at Crowe’s Poker Face premiere in Italy. Crowe shared that the couple does “everything together.” “We’re very happy, man. It’s a very positive life,” he said.

Read it at People

9
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Bizarre Posts
TOXIC SITUATION
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 11.03.25 11:19AM EST 
Britney Spears
Buckner / Variety/Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Britney Spears’ Instagram vanished Sunday after weeks of cryptic captions, bruised-arm videos, and a public clash over Kevin Federline’s memoir. Fans had grown alarmed as Spears, 43, posted living-room dance clips with comments switched off and, on Oct. 7, showed bandages and bruises while saying she “fell down the stairs.” She also wrote that “brain damage happened to me,” reflecting on 2018 treatment during her 13-year conservatorship, as reported by People. Federline, 47, is promoting You Thought You Knew, which includes claims about Spears’ parenting and alleged infidelity. Excerpts published by E! Online quote him warning “something bad” could happen. Spears, whose sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, live with Federline in Hawaii, hit back on X, accusing him of “gaslighting” and “profiting” off her pain, according to the outlet. A representative for Spears told People she remains focused on her sons’ wellbeing.

Read it at People

10
Three Americans Among Dead After Himalayan Avalanche
HIMALAYAN HORROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.03.25 11:33AM EST 
Dolakha district in Central Nepal
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An avalanche has swept through a camp on a Himalayan mountain killing seven people, including three Americans, according to local reports. The 18,470-foot-high Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal is considered a suitable peak for beginners without prior climbing experience. The Kathmandu Post reports two of the dead in the Rolwaling Valley in Dolakha district were Nepalese guides, along with one Canadian and one Italian. Four other people are missing, with rescue attempts made by helicopter aborted due to bad weather, forcing emergency services to respond on foot. Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said another attempt with the helicopter will be made at dawn on Tuesday. Police official Gyan Kumar Mahato said, “We have also dispatched ground search-and-rescue teams from the army and police and are awaiting (developments).” The Daily Mail reports 15 people were on their way to the mountain in total when they were caught in the avalanche at around 9 a.m. local time. Snowstorms have been reported in the Himalayas since last week amid worsening weather.

Read it at The Kathmandu Post

