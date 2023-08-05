CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tributes Flow for The Kinks Star Who Has Died at 75
A WELL RESPECTED MAN
The Kinks’ former keyboard player John Gosling has died at the age of 75, according to the band’s official social media accounts. “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family,” a statement from the band said. Lead singer Ray Davies said, “Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.” Drummer Mick Avory also paid tribute, writing “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour...” Gosling played keyboard with The Kinks between 1970 and 1978 before being replaced by Gordon Edwards of Pretty Things.