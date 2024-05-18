Tributes Pour in for CNN Commentator Alice Stewart, Dead at 58

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 58.

Authorities said they discovered her body outdoors in Bellevue, Virginia, and believe Stewart suffered a medical emergency. No foul play is suspected.

Stewart served as communications director for the presidential campaigns of former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR), former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), and most recently Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). She was hired by CNN ahead of the 2016 presidential election. She was a conservative commentator who would regularly appear on CNN, and offer criticism of former president Donald Trump.

She appeared on Friday’s edition of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

CNN’s CEO Mark Thompson announced her passing in an email to staff on Saturday. “Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” Thompson wrote. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Several CNN staff members took to X to post about Stewart’s passing.

“My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart. We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign,” wrote CNN anchor Jim Acosta.

Political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas wrote that Stewart “was a breath of fresh air -always professional- at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions.”

Alyssa Farrah Griffith, who also appears on The View and CNN, wrote, “Alice Stewart was smart, savvy, funny & most importantly kind. She felt like she was from another era - a more decent one where we cd [sic] disagree respectfully. She was kind to me when I was in a low place & I’ll never forget it.”

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie also posted about Stewart. “I am stunned and saddened by the news of Alice Stewart’s passing,” he wrote. “She was a political pro and a wonderfully nice person to just have a conversation with on any topic.”

Jake Tapper wrote that he was “gutted” by the “horrible news” of Stewart’s passing. Kaitlan Collins and Josh Campbell also wrote tributes to their late colleague.