Tributes Pour in for ‘Seinfeld’ Star Who Has Died at 71

Peter Crombie, who played “Crazy” Joe Davola on Seinfeld, died Wednesday after battling a brief illness, his ex-wife has confirmed. He was 71.

Nadine Kijner shared the news on social media saying she was in shock and later telling TMZ that he had been ill shortly before his death.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning,” Kijner wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.”

Crombie is probably best known for his recurring role as Crazy Joe Davola in Seinfeld’s fourth season. The character becomes obsessed with Jerry and dates Elaine.

His first role was in the TV movie Broken Vows, alongside Tommy Lee Jones in 1987 and he appeared in a bunch of hit movies including Born on the Fourth of July, Natural Born Killers, Se7en and The Doors.

He also appeared on TV in shows including Law & Order, L.A. Law, Picket Fences, NYPD Blue and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Tributes poured in for the actor.

“Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie,” Comedian Lewis Black posted on X. “He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”