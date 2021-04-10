Top Whitmer Aide Posts Pics From Florida Beach as State Sags Under Virus Surge
WISH YOU WERE HERE!
A top aide to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted pictures to Facebook from a Florida beach vacation as the state is suffering the worst surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Tricia Foster, Whitmer’s chief operating officer, appeared with her family on a beach and referenced spring break and the Florida Keys. The governor has advised residents not to travel for spring break, singling out Florida because of its high COVID-19 transmission, to mitigate the spread of the virus in the Great Lake State. The photos later disappeared from Foster’s timeline. Whitmer’s office said the photos of the vacation, first reported by Breitbart, were part of “a partisan attack from a garbage white nationalist website,” and said Foster had recovered from COVID-19 and been vaccinated.