Rioter Who Boasted About Storming Pelosi’s ‘Gaudy’ Office Is Ratted Out by Facebook Friend
OVERSHARING
“You got in the Capitol?!” asked one of Tricia LaCount’s Facebook friends. “Absolutely!” LaCount responded, attaching a video from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. LaCount’s boastfulness to her social media pals would evidently be her downfall. According to a case unsealed Wednesday, Tricia LaCount of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested Tuesday after being turned in to the FBI by one of her Facebook friends. The friend, known as “Witness 1” in charging documents, said they had known LaCount for “approximately 15 years,” but didn’t have much of a relationship outside of the social network. The feds say LaCount was one of several rioters that day seen in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, another incriminating fact she allegedly flaunted to her friends on Facebook. “Pelosi’s office is so gaudy,” she allegedly said in a conversation with other Facebook users. “Massive chandelier, beautiful fireplace… MSNBC live was on every laptop.” The FBI obtained LaCount’s Facebook records after requesting them from Meta on Jan. 18, 2023. Prosecutors argue she violated several laws on the day of the insurrection attempt.