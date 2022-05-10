Mom Accused of Killing Two Sons Wrote Chilling Note a Week Before Alleged Murders
DISTURBING
A Pennsylvania mom accused of shooting her two sons in the head as they lie in their beds wrote a chilling note a week before the murders suggesting she had plotted it all in advance, authorities said. Trinh Nguyen, 38, faces first-degree murder charges after her 9-year-old and 13-year-old sons, Nelson and JT, succumbed to their injuries Friday, four days after the May 2 shooting. According to a criminal complaint cited by NBC 10, Nguyen had left a handwritten note spelling out what she wanted to be done with both her own and her sons’ ashes. The note, dated April 25, was found inside the family’s home. At a court hearing Monday, investigators revealed that heroin had also been found in Nguyen’s vehicle, along with a note that read, “Please call 911! My children are Dead in their bed.” Nguyen reportedly told a judge the heroin was part of her plan to take her own life, and that she had never previously used narcotics.