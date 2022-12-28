Trinidadian Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing—After Six Months
Theophilus London, an up-and-coming rapper who has worked with the likes of Kanye West and Tame Impala, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, after friends and associates said they hadn’t heard from the Grammy-nominated artist since July. The family has been attempting to locate London for weeks, eventually flying out to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with local authorities. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” wrote London’s father, Lary Moses London, in a statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” The 35-year-old, born in Trinidad and Tobago, has released three full length studio albums and has worked with some of the biggest names in music, from Paul McCartney to Travis Scott. His family are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles Police Department or reach out to London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, via Instagram at @iamdjkellz.