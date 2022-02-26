Four School Officials Failed to Report ‘Multiple’ Sex Assaults, Police Say
DISTURBING
Four school administrators in Midland, Texas, have been arrested for failing to notify police after a student said she had been sexually assaulted numerous times on school grounds by a classmate. Those facing charges of failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse were identified in jail records as Todd Freese, dean of students at the Trinity School of Midland, head of school Shelby Hammer, middle school head Chrystal Myers, and admissions director Adrianne Clifton. The unidentified victim, a girl police say is under the age of 14, told investigators that a fellow student assaulted her every other day for around four months, saying he touched her inappropriately when the teacher would leave the classroom. Trinity is a private Christian academy with high school tuition costing more than $20,000. The arrests follow last week’s arrests of five administrators at another Christian school in Midland, who are accused of failing to report the sexual assault of a male student on “freshman hazing day.”