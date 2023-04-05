Three Kansas City Cops Shot After Undercover Sting Goes Awry
DRUG BUST GONE WRONG
A shootout during an attempted drug bust in Kansas City, Missouri, sent three cops to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon, said the city's police chief, Karl Oakman. He said suspects opened fire on the officers from a car as they attempted to make an arrest stemming from an “undercover fentanyl investigation.” Gunfire broke out just as the plainclothes officers tried to buy fentanyl from a known seller in the city as part of a “long” and “far-reaching” probe, Oakman said. Three cops were struck by gunfire, along with “three or four suspects” by their return fire. The drug bust-gone-wrong happened around 3 p.m. CT Wednesday, Oakman said, and miraculously all involved are expected to survive. It's the second time this year a trio of Kansas City cops have been struck by gunfire during a single incident, with the first instance coming on Feb. 28 while cops executed a search warrant.