Airstrike on Libyan Migrant Detention Center Kills 40
A devastating airstrike on a migrant detention center in Libya's capital city has killed at least forty people, AP reports. A further 35 migrants were wounded, according to the Interior Ministry in Tripoli. Most of the dead are believed to be Africans who were attempting to reach Europe—Libya is a common starting point for crossings of the Mediterranean Sea. Over 100 migrants were inside a hangar at the Tajoura Detention Centre which took a direct hit on Tuesday evening. An official in the Libyan health ministry, Doctor Khalid Bin Attia, told the BBC: “People were everywhere, the camp was destroyed, people are crying here, there is psychological trauma, the lights cut off ... We couldn't see the area very clear but just when the ambulance came, it was horrible, blood is everywhere, somebody's guts in pieces.” The Libyan government accused the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of carrying out an air strike on the centre.