Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian After Paternity Test Result
‘HEARTACHE’
Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram story on Monday to publicly apologize after paternity results confirmed that, while dating Khloé Kardashian, he fathered a child with another woman. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” the NBA player wrote, saying he looked forward “to amicably raising” his baby boy with mother Maralee Nichols. Thompson had previously disputed that he was the father of the child after it was reported last month Nichols filed a paternity suit against him, which remains pending. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal,” Thompson wrote on Instagram, “both publicly and privately.” He issued a particular mea culpa to ex-girlfriend Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote, adding that he had “the utmost respect and love” for her. The basketball player is the father to two other children, including a daughter, born in 2018, with Kardashian.