Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey’s Murder

A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to the brutal stabbing murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, according to reports.

Aiden Fucci, 16, entered the plea ahead of jury selection for his first-degree murder trial in St. Johns County on Monday, CBS 47 reports.

Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the alleged killing, stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area near her home in St. Johns on Mother’s Day in 2021.

“I just want to apologize to the Bailey family,” Fucci said when asked if he would like to make a statement to the court, according to News 4 Jax. Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith then asked Fucci if he needed more to think about his decision but Fucci declined the offer.

Despite his age, Fucci has been prosecuted as an adult for first-degree murder. He was arrested on May 10 in 2021, the day after Bailey’s mutilated body was found next to a retention pond close to her home.

Smith set another hearing for Feb. 23 to go over issues ahead of sentencing.