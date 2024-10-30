As Trump supporters waited outside Madison Square Garden for Trump’s rally on Sunday , Triumph the Insult Comic Dog ( Robert Smigel ) stopped by to ask them some loaded questions.

“Where are you two from?” he asked one couple. When they answered, “Annapolis, Maryland,” he replied, “Oh, out of towners. So tell me, since you arrived in New York City, how many times have you been murdered?”

Triumph spoke to some other Trump supporters, sarcastically assuring them that the comparisons between Trump’s rally and the 1939 Nazi rally at MSG were ridiculous.

“This is nothing like a Nazi rally,” Triumph said. “The Nazis were in shape, first of all. They took care of themselves, unlike this guy over here, right? Seriously, when I look at you, it makes me think that groceries aren’t expensive enough.”

Most of the people Triumph spoke to took the jokes in good humor, although the mean, cigar-smoking dog did get some shade thrown back at him. “You can’t put a soundtrack of laughter on here,” one Trump supporter told him.

“Oh, I don’t need one,” Triumph said. “Trust me, the liberals are going nuts.”

After some more roasting, Triumph explained to The Daily Show’s audience, “All right, these people are out of their minds. I’m going to have to change into something that would command more respect around here.”

He returned dressed up like Jacob Chansley, AKA the QAnon Shaman from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and soon delivered a sarcastic speech to the much friendlier crowd.

“You know, the other side, they’ll talk about record low unemployment, record high stock market, infrastructure, blah, blah, blah,” Triumph told them, “But this election is more than about issues that ‘affect us.’ This election is personal. Am I right?” The Trump supporters cheered. “It’s about sticking it to those elitist liberals.”

Triumph started singing a song he called, “Liberal Tears,” and many of the Trump supporters, not quite seeming to understand the satire, started singing along with him.

“I won’t have Medicare in two years, but at least I’ll know that there’s liberal tears,” Triumph sang. “My candidate’s lying, the planet is dying, but liberals are crying, so I say three cheers. Hip, hip, hooray!”