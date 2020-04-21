Trolls Zoom-Bomb Israeli Embassy’s Holocaust Memorial Event With Hitler Pics and Porn

Read it at Haaretz
A Holocaust Remembrance Day event hosted online by the Israeli embassy in Germany had to be abandoned after anti-Semitic trolls Zoom-bombed the testimony of a Holocaust survivor with pictures of Adolf Hitler and pornography. According to Haaretz, the meeting was part of a series of events for Germany’s Jewish and Israeli communities to help them connect during the coronavirus pandemic. But when Holocaust survivor Zvi Herschel began telling his story, anonymous participants flooded the room with the offensive images and started shouting anti-Semitic and pro-Palestinian slogans. Jeremy Issacharoff, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, said the session was quickly suspended, but it was restarted shortly afterward with each person who entered the chat having to be identified by name.