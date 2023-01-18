Protester Killed, Trooper Injured in Shooting Near Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’

A protester was shot dead Wednesday morning after he allegedly opened fire at officers and hit a Georgia state trooper near Atlanta’s controversial “Cop City” training facility, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, citing officials.

Few details about the shooting have been released publicly. The Journal Constitution reported the slain protester was a man, but officials have not released his name.

The shot officer was rushed into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, with authorities briefly shutting down Interstate 20 to halt traffic near the trauma center, reported Channel 2 Action News.

Officials didn’t specify what injuries the trooper sustained but said they’re not believed to be life-threatening.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting, but sources confirmed to Channel 2 that the shooting stemmed from a protest.

Heated demonstrations have regularly occurred near the construction site for the facility, which supposedly cost $90 million and will include state-of-the-art explosive testing areas, firing ranges, and a mock city.

Critics say it’s a huge waste of taxpayer dollars, while others have campaigned to save the forest where the facility is being constructed.

Just last month, cops said they pepper sprayed protesters who allegedly refused to move from trees near the facility, which is slated to open sometime this year.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has previously labeled protesters at the site as being domestic terrorists, said Wednesday that his prayers were with the injured trooper.

“As our thoughts remain with him and his family, our resolve also remains steadfast and strong to see criminals brought to justice,” Kemp wrote in a tweet.