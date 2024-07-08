Beryl May Hit Hurricane Strength Again Before Pounding Texas

Tropical storm Beryl is gaining strength, hammering the Texas coast with wind, rain and rip currents after leaving a swath of destruction and at least 11 dead across the Caribbean and Mexico.

Before it makes landfall early Monday, Beryl could strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane as it travels over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

“People should be preparing for the possibility of a Category 2 hurricane landfall,” wrote hurricane expert Eric Blake in a forecast from the National Hurricane Center. “Preparations should be rushed to completion.”

Beryl will make landfall early Monday near Matagorda Bay, approximately 100 miles south of Houston, the hurricane center said. Authorities caution the storm path could change and Texans should stay vigilant.

“The storm is expected to bring damaging hurricane-force winds to parts of the Texas coast tonight and early Monday,” the Hurricane Center said. “A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Baffin Bay to San Luis Pass.”

“Life-threatening storm surge is a danger from the seashore to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay,” the Hurricane Center said. “Residents in these areas should follow local officials’ advice and evacuation orders.”

“Significant flash and urban flooding is anticipated tonight through Monday night across parts of the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas,” the center said, warning of “life-threatening beach conditions” across much of the Gulf Coast Monday.

“Beachgoers should heed warning flags and follow lifeguards’ and local officials’ advice.”

Last week, Beryl set a record as the earliest storm to reach Category 5 strength in the Atlantic. Beryl weakened and then intensified rapidly throughout the week, which forecasters described as a sign of a severe hurricane season ahead.

“Beryl’s rapid intensification and unprecedented early formation signal the hot conditions in the Atlantic and Caribbean,” the hurricane center said.

Beryl would be the 10th hurricane to strike Texas in July since records began in 1851 and the fourth in the past 25 years.