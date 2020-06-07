Tropical Storm Cristobal Spawns Tornadoes in Florida, Threatens the Gulf Coast

Read it at Associated Press
Tropical Storm Cristobal picked up strength as it barreled towards the U.S. Gulf Coast early Sunday. The storm, which is expected to make landfall in the U.S. late Sunday, has already spawned a massive tornado near Orlando, Florida and caused widespread flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America. It had previously weakened to a tropical depression as it crossed Mexico’s Gulf coast, but has since picked up strength again over open water. It is not expected to reach hurricane status.