    1

    Tropical Storm Eta Bears Down on Cuba, Heads for Florida

    BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Reuters

    Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Cuba early Sunday and is now heading for Florida, according to the Hurricane Center. Dozens of people were killed and more than 100 are still missing in Central America after the storm hit that region as a major hurricane, causing massive landslides in Guatemala. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for eight communities in southern Florida, including Miami and the Florida Keys. The storm is expected to strengthen and hit southern Florida late Sunday or early Monday.

