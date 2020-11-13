Four Dead, Including One Child, as Tropical Storm Eta Floods North Carolina

Read it at The News & Observer
A child in Rolesville, North Carolina, and three adults elsewhere in the state have died in flooding caused by Tropical Storm Eta. The child was spotted playing by a creek just before it overflowed Thursday, and was recovered unresponsive an hour later. Two others remain missing in North Carolina, including a 1-year-old, and 31 campers were rescued Thursday near the South Yadkin River. The tropical storm has made landfall in Florida twice, killing one person there and lashing the Southeast with heavy rain. It is currently spinning over the Gulf of Mexico.