Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall in Florida After Wreaking Mayhem in Central America

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Florida late Sunday and raged overnight, days after the former hurricane killed scores of people in Mexico and Central America. In its latest update, the National Hurricane Center warned that the storm will cause hurricane-like conditions throughout Monday, and said “life-threatening flash flooding will be possible across inundated urban areas of southeast Florida.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in at least eight counties over the weekend, including in Broward and Miami-Dade counties where schools have been shut down. The NHC said the storm has brought maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and Eta is forecast to regain strength and become a hurricane once more as it moves north.