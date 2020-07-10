Now a Tropical Storm Is on Track to Batter New York City

Read it at PIX 11
A tropical storm warning was issued for New York City and the Connecticut coast late Thursday, with authorities warning residents to prepare for “multiple hazards” caused by the newly formed Tropical Storm Fay. The storm formed around 5 p.m. Thursday off North Carolina and packed winds of 45 mph as it headed north, according to the National Weather Service in New York. “The exact location of the storm center at landfall is uncertain at this time, however hazardous conditions are expected to begin early Friday morning and last through Saturday,” the weather service said in a statement on Twitter. Residents are urged to brace for heavy downpours, wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, and dangerous rip currents.