Tropical Storm Grace Expected to Hit Haiti Two Days After Earthquake
HITS KEEP COMING
Just as Haiti deals with the disastrous fallout of a 7.2 earthquake, the country faces another problem: a tropical storm.
Tropical Storm Grace formed early Saturday morning and is projected to hit Haiti between Monday and Tuesday. Should it follow that path, the storm would encounter a nation already battered by the Saturday earthquake, which measured stronger than a 2010 quake that killed more than 250,000 people, and political upheaval following the assassination of its president last month.
Earlier this week, Haiti dealt with the aftereffects of tropical depression Fred, with its mountains blunting most of the storm’s impact. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Grace is also expected to impact Cuba’s coasts on Wednesday before making final landfall in south Florida on Thursday.