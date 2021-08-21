First Tropical Storm to Hit New England in 30 Years Upgraded to Hurricane
MAN THE RAINCOATS
Northeast states are about to get what’s likely their worst weather this year, and it isn’t a snowstorm. Forecasters upgraded Tropical Storm Henri to Hurricane Henri on Saturday, predicting that it will make landfall on New York’s Long Island or southern New England, most likely Connecticut, on Sunday afternoon or Monday. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker activated about 1,000 members of the National Guard for rescues and clean-up. He hasn’t, however, called for any evacuations. “We all need to take this storm extremely seriously,” Baker said at a press conference, per The New York Times. “The simple point here is, we really would like everybody to be off the road at the height of this storm.” The state is expected to face a storm surge and no power for almost 300,000 homes.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also declared a state of emergency, activating at least 200 members of the state’s National Guard. “It’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning,” he said.