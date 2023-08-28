Tropical Storm Idalia Expected to Strengthen Into Hurricane Before Hitting Florida
INTENSIFYING
Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying as it barrels toward Florida, with forecasters warning that it could become a major hurricane on Monday. In a public advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday near the Big Bend of Florida as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane. “Idalia is likely to be near or at major hurricane intensity when it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida,” the NHC said. It added that torrential rains and flash flooding could hit Florida’s west coast, the Panhandle, and southern Georgia late Tuesday through Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 33 counties in his state over the weekend. “If you are in the path of this storm, you should expect power outages, so please prepare for that,” he said Sunday.