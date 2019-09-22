CHEAT SHEET

    Tropical Storm Karen Has Puerto Rico And the Virgin Islands on Alert

    Tropical Storm Karen has picked up speed, triggering a tropical storm watch to be issued for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. A watch indicates that tropical storm conditions, including gusty winds and heavy rainfall, could hit an area within the next 48 hours, meaning that Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are likely to feel the storm’s impact starting on Tuesday. Karen is currently moving West Northwest at 13 mph, while holding steady on maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, according to a public advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday. The storm formed early in the morning on Sunday just east of the Windward Islands, and is now located about 65 miles south southwest of St. Vincent Island and 30 miles north of Grenada.

