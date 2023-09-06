Tropical Storm Lee Forecast to Become ‘Major’ Hurricane
MENACING
Tropical Storm Lee is expected to rapidly intensify into a “major hurricane” as it tracks toward the U.S. this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Lee is forecast to “likely” achieve hurricane status later Wednesday and is expected to continue strengthening in the Atlantic over the next few days, though large uncertainty remains as to whether or not the storm will pose a significant threat to the East Coast of the U.S. “Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by late this week and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands this weekend,” the NHC said. “While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of Lee and further updates to the forecast.”