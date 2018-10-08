Tropical Storm Michael Upgraded to Hurricane as It Hurtles Towards Florida

Tropical Storm Michael was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane Monday morning, according to a report from the Associated Press. Forecasters predict it will only get worse: The hurricane is likely to move over warmer waters in the coming hours, which could cause the storm to develop winds up to 111 miles per hour by Tuesday night. The storm is expected to strike the Gulf Coast in the middle of the week, and is already pummeling Cuba with heavy rainfall and strong winds. To prepare for the hurricane, a state of emergency has been declared in 26 Florida counties, according to a Monday report from CNN. In the last 24 hours, CNN notes, the storm underwent “rapid intensification”—in other words, wind speeds increased by more than 35 miles per hour. The same intensification occurred before Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas, as The Daily Beast previously reported. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for Florida governor, suspended his campaigning, warning residents via Twitter to “stay safe, stay informed, and be prepared for these changing weather conditions.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED