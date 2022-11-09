CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength Ahead of Florida Landfall
CAUTION
Read it at Axios
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane as it hits Florida Wednesday night, bringing with it dangerous storm surge flooding, rain, and winds as it moves up the state’s east coast to Georgia and South Carolina. The storm was moving at 13 mph with “maximum sustained” 70 mph winds about 60 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas—just 240 miles from West Palm Beach, according to Axios. Nicole’s winds reach 460 miles from its center, according to Axios, so large swaths of Florida will experience its strong winds. Southeastern Florida to South Carolina have been issued warnings as well as watches for the tropical storm.